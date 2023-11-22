HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock Sees a0.67 Increase

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has gone up by 3.47% for the week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month and a -26.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for HCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for HCP stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HCP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCP is $31.75, which is $10.58 above than the current price. The public float for HCP is 100.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on November 22, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 21.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

HCP Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Holmes Marc, who sale 13,916 shares at the price of $20.02 back on Nov 10. After this action, Holmes Marc now owns 6,158 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $278,594 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 1,873 shares at $20.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 37,709 shares at $38,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.95, with -15.26 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In summary, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.