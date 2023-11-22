Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has surged by 0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 44.67, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Gamma-squeeze stocks represent the equivalent of the panic associated with contracting to sell a car to a buyer at a specific date in the near future but not having ownership of the vehicle just yet. Behind the scenes, you’re still working out the details of getting the car to sell.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAS is $60.50, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.93% of that float. The average trading volume for HAS on November 22, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stock saw a decrease of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for HAS’s stock, with a -23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at -19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.76. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.