H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has decreased by -3.32 when compared to last closing price of 37.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”) a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Friday, November 24, 2023 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) is above average at 76.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) is $389.27, which is $16.76 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 302.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTHT on November 22, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

The stock of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month, and a -18.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for HTHT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.32. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw -13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited ADR stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.