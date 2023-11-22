Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has jumped by 2.60 compared to previous close of 92.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The Zacks Internet – Delivery Services industry participants like GDDY, MMYT, QNST and ASUR are poised to benefit from surging smartphone and Internet penetration in emerging markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) is 41.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDDY is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Godaddy Inc (GDDY) is $96.70, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for GDDY is 140.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On November 22, 2023, GDDY’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

GDDY’s Market Performance

The stock of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has seen a 3.47% increase in the past week, with a 27.30% rise in the past month, and a 35.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for GDDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.91% for GDDY’s stock, with a 26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDDY Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.76. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from McCaffrey Mark, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $90.63 back on Nov 15. After this action, McCaffrey Mark now owns 78,475 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $258,930 using the latest closing price.

Chen Roger, the Chief Operating Officer of Godaddy Inc, sale 21,165 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Chen Roger is holding 161,716 shares at $1,904,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Godaddy Inc stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.