Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has plunged by -1.91 when compared to previous closing price of 47.05, but the company has seen a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-17 that Barclays downgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock to “equal weight” from “overweight” earlier, noting its short-term risk-reward ratio looks less appealing.

Is It Worth Investing in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTLB is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is $59.41, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for GTLB is 94.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. On November 22, 2023, GTLB’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GTLB stock saw an increase of -5.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.94% and a quarterly increase of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for Gitlab Inc (GTLB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for GTLB’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLB Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.36. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from Sijbrandij Sytse, who sale 159,433 shares at the price of $49.12 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sijbrandij Sytse now owns 0 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $7,831,015 using the latest closing price.

ROBINS BRIAN G, the Chief Financial Officer of Gitlab Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $45.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that ROBINS BRIAN G is holding 464,338 shares at $454,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+87.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc stands at -40.61. The total capital return value is set at -26.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -24.29, with -16.47 for asset returns.

Based on Gitlab Inc (GTLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.