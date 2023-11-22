Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) has increased by 5.86 when compared to last closing price of 4.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Steven Kanner – VP, IR and Treasury Craig Peters – CEO Jen Leyden – CFO Conference Call Participants Ron Josey – Citi Danny Pfeiffer – JPMorgan Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Tim Nollen – Macquarie Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Getty Images Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GETY is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GETY is $6.46, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for GETY is 188.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of GETY on November 22, 2023 was 555.17K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY’s stock has seen a 17.23% increase for the week, with a 21.58% rise in the past month and a 29.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for Getty Images Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.12% for GETY’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GETY Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +17.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Peters Craig Warren, who sale 46,275 shares at the price of $5.36 back on Oct 18. After this action, Peters Craig Warren now owns 1,074,935 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc, valued at $248,034 using the latest closing price.

Peters Craig Warren, the Chief Executive Officer of Getty Images Holdings Inc, sale 23,725 shares at $5.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Peters Craig Warren is holding 1,074,935 shares at $133,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.