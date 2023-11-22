Genpact Ltd (G) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) is above average at 14.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genpact Ltd (G) is $37.80, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for G is 166.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of G on November 22, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 34.18. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Roger Sachs – Head-Investor Relations Tiger Tyagarajan – President and Chief Executive Officer BK Kalra – Global Business Leader, Financial Services and Consumer and Healthcare Mike Weiner – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tien-Tsin Huang – J.P. Morgan Maggie Nolan – William Blair Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Sam Salvas – Needham and Company Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

G’s Market Performance

Genpact Ltd (G) has seen a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.09% decline in the past month and a -8.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for G. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for G stock, with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

G Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.50. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Tyagarajan N. V., who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $35.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tyagarajan N. V. now owns 8,300 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $61,014 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Piyush, the Senior Vice President and CHRO of Genpact Ltd, sale 29,491 shares at $37.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Mehta Piyush is holding 106,212 shares at $1,096,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genpact Ltd (G) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.