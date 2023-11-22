Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) Stock Records -44.35% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) has seen a -25.54% decrease in the past week, with a -31.46% drop in the past month, and a -44.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for GANX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.74% for GANX’s stock, with a -49.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) is $9.20, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for GANX is 10.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GANX on November 22, 2023 was 40.35K shares.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX ) stock is on the move Wednesday as investors react to updated clinical trial news from the company. According to a press release from Gain Therapeutics, the company has started dosing the first two subjects in its Phase 1 clinical trial.

Analysts’ Opinion of GANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GANX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GANX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on April 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GANX Trading at -33.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GANX fell by -25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Gain Therapeutics Inc saw -33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GANX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12688.10 for the present operating margin

+54.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gain Therapeutics Inc stands at -12555.13. The total capital return value is set at -62.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -148.15, with -104.74 for asset returns.

Based on Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.32. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 294.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.