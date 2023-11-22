Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FRSH is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRSH is $23.40, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 155.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume for FRSH on November 22, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

FRSH) stock's latest price update

The stock of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 18.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joon Huh – Vice President of Investor Relations Girish Mathrubootham – Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside – President Tyler Sloat – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays Scott Berg – Needham & Company Pinjalim Bora – JPMorgan Rob Oliver – Baird Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Nick Altmann – Scotiabank Brent Thill – Jefferies Ethan Bruck – Wolfe Research Brent Bracelin – Piper Sandler Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer & Company Patrick Walravens – JMP Securities Adam Bergere – Bank of America Taylor McGinnis – UBS Operator Hello, and welcome to the Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At This time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has risen by 2.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.52% and a quarterly drop of -9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for FRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 7,035 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Nov 10. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 19,081 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $122,479 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 4,800 shares at $17.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 23,005 shares at $83,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.