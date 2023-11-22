Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is $17.00, which is $7.96 above the current market price. The public float for FEIM is 8.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FEIM on November 22, 2023 was 22.71K shares.

The stock of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) has increased by 9.18 when compared to last closing price of 8.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Thomas McClelland – President and CEO Steven Bernstein – CFO Conference Call Participants Brett Reiss – Janney Montgomery Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Frequency Electronics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time all participants are on a listen-only mode.

FEIM’s Market Performance

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has seen a 20.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.16% gain in the past month and a 37.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for FEIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.56% for FEIM’s stock, with a 33.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEIM Trading at 23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEIM rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Frequency Electronics, Inc. saw 49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEIM starting from Sarachek Russell M, who purchase 4,928 shares at the price of $6.73 back on Sep 22. After this action, Sarachek Russell M now owns 433,087 shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc., valued at $33,165 using the latest closing price.

Sarachek Russell M, the Director of Frequency Electronics, Inc., purchase 5,163 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sarachek Russell M is holding 428,159 shares at $35,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.46 for the present operating margin

+19.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Electronics, Inc. stands at -13.49. The total capital return value is set at -9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -0.87, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.84. Total debt to assets is 8.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.