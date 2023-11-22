Fox Corporation (FOX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fox Corporation (FOX) by analysts is $34.61, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for FOX is 131.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FOX was 1.19M shares.

FOX) stock’s latest price update

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22 in relation to its previous close of 28.64. However, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-11-15 that Rupert Murdoch called his son Lachlan a “principled leader” poised to navigate a changing media landscape as the 52-year-old executive took the helm at News Corp and Fox.

FOX’s Market Performance

FOX’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.78% and a quarterly drop of -7.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Fox Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for FOX’s stock, with a -6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOX Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOX rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.11. In addition, Fox Corporation saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOX starting from MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $31.90 back on Sep 15. After this action, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT now owns 128,964 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $3,190,000 using the latest closing price.

DINH VIET D, the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of Fox Corporation, sale 231,865 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that DINH VIET D is holding 56,161 shares at $7,744,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at +8.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.72 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.16. Total debt to assets is 37.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fox Corporation (FOX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.