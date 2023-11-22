First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) by analysts is $11.00, which is $10.75 above the current market price. The public float for FWBI is 13.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FWBI was 3.58M shares.

FWBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has plunged by -6.37 when compared to previous closing price of 0.27, but the company has seen a -7.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will give a presentation at the 2023 Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place October 12, 2023, in New York City.

FWBI’s Market Performance

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has experienced a -7.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month, and a -24.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for FWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for FWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -84.20% for the last 200 days.

FWBI Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2808. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc saw -95.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who sale 2,764 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Oct 04. After this action, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES now owns 33,397 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc, valued at $802 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of First Wave BioPharma Inc, sale 1,676 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 15,800 shares at $486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value -3139.91, with -296.61 for asset returns.

Based on First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.37. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.