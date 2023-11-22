Examining the Volatility of ThredUp Inc’s (TDUP) Stock

The stock of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -33.55% drop in the past month, and a -48.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.23% for TDUP’s stock, with a -27.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ThredUp Inc (TDUP) is $4.11, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 74.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on November 22, 2023 was 673.82K shares.

The stock price of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) has surged by 0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 2.01, but the company has seen a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Revenue growth is going strong at 21%, but ThredUp is still reporting losses. Guidance points to a decline in revenue during the holidays, which can’t be a good sign for a retailer.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at -33.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -34.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 54.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Marino Anthony Salvatore, who sale 83,130 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Nov 15. After this action, Marino Anthony Salvatore now owns 393,412 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $173,384 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc, sale 32,118 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 420,706 shares at $111,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -58.74, with -26.03 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.