Examining the Volatility of Entergy Corp.’s (ETR) Stock

The stock of Entergy Corp. (ETR) has gone up by 2.29% for the week, with a 10.65% rise in the past month and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for ETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for ETR’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETR is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETR is $107.03, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for ETR is 210.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on November 22, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has soared by 1.66 in relation to previous closing price of 98.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that The United States aims to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035, requiring the construction of new nuclear power plants. Nuclear energy stocks and ETFs have been strong performers in 2023, with gains of up to 60%. In North America, the well-known nuclear stock Cameco has surged by 94% year-to-date.

ETR Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.88. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.