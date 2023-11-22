Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.’s (FIHL) Stock

In the past week, FIHL stock has gone down by -6.67%, with a monthly decline of -6.40% and a quarterly plunge of -6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for FIHL’s stock, with a -7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: FIHL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FIHL is $17.38, which is $4.68 above the current price. The public float for FIHL is 48.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIHL on November 22, 2023 was 261.97K shares.

FIHL) stock’s latest price update

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: FIHL)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.59 in comparison to its previous close of 14.39, however, the company has experienced a -6.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Fidelis operates with a unique outsourcing model, partnering with Fidelis MGU, leveraging its underwriting technology and talent for generating accretive returns and identifying profitable underwriting opportunities. Fidelis shows strong financial performance, with growth in gross premiums written, a combined ratio indicating underwriting profits, and a robust annualized Operating Return on Equity. Fidelis operates in three main segments – Specialty, Bespoke, and Reinsurance. Each segment is strategically positioned, showing various levels of resilience, growth, and responsiveness to market conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIHL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FIHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIHL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16.50 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIHL Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIHL fell by -6.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. stands at +3.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.08.

Based on Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.28. Total debt to assets is 8.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.