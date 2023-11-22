Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Caleres Inc’s (CAL) Stock

In the past week, CAL stock has gone up by 9.72%, with a monthly gain of 14.95% and a quarterly surge of 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Caleres Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.43% for CAL’s stock, with a 20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAL is 1.84.

The average price predicted by analysts for CAL is $33.00, which is $3.09 above the current price. The public float for CAL is 33.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAL on November 22, 2023 was 430.41K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.84 in comparison to its previous close of 27.48, however, the company has experienced a 9.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Caleres is a footwear company that manufactures and sells shoes under various brands. The company has been focused on streamlining its operations and improving efficiency through closing stores and focusing on critical brands. The valuation seems to reflect a poor faith in further improvements, which I see as a good baseline scenario for the company’s investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAL Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.57. In addition, Caleres Inc saw 34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from SULLIVAN DIANE M, who sale 943 shares at the price of $27.56 back on Nov 20. After this action, SULLIVAN DIANE M now owns 563,683 shares of Caleres Inc, valued at $25,990 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc, sale 500 shares at $27.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 564,626 shares at $13,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caleres Inc (CAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.