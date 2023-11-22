Evaluating the Impact of 5.44 Increase on Vivid Seats Inc’s (SEAT) Stock

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has seen a 4.89% increase in the past week, with a 34.98% gain in the past month, and a 11.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.38% for SEAT’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) by analysts is $10.82, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 41.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SEAT was 543.16K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has increased by 5.44 when compared to last closing price of 7.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Vivid Seats operates as a marketplace for event tickets and recently acquired Vegas.com for approximately $240 million. The company’s financials have been disrupted by the Covid pandemic, but Vivid Seats has shown good growth since the pandemic started to subside. As Vivid Seats guides for growth, the company’s business model could result in a good amount of operating leverage.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw 10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Oct 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 78,263 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $10,627 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 1,137 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 50,359 shares at $6,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc stands at +4.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.