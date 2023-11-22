Evaluating the Impact of 0.61 Increase on Deere & Co.’s (DE) Stock

In the past week, DE stock has gone up by 2.05%, with a monthly gain of 2.51% and a quarterly plunge of -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Deere & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for DE’s stock, with a -3.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DE is $440.47, which is $57.82 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 267.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for DE on November 22, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.61relation to previous closing price of 380.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-21 that Jeff Kilburg, KKM Financial founder and CEO, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss Nordstrom, Nvidia, and Deere.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $400 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $373.69. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 47.73, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Co. (DE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.