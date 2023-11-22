Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 18.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that The Tanker industry has seen a resurgence in recent months due to geopolitical events and rising oil prices. Euronav NV has a takeover bid from its largest shareholder, CMB. Frontline plc is acquiring 24 VLCCs from Euronav NV and is poised to benefit from the transaction.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 5.31x. The 36-month beta value for EURN is also noteworthy at 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EURN is $18.80, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for EURN is 86.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on November 22, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stock saw an increase of 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.40% and a quarterly increase of 0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.63% for Euronav NV (EURN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for EURN’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18.43 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Euronav NV saw 14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 34.01, with 17.05 for asset returns.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.