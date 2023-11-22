Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, UUUU stock has gone up by 2.06%, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly surge of 20.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for UUUU’s stock, with a 27.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) is above average at 13.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is $9.86, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 157.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UUUU on November 22, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has decreased by -1.86 when compared to last closing price of 8.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Energy Fuels (UUUU) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

UUUU Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 185,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 9,800 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 82,978 shares at $62,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.