Emeren Group Ltd ADR’s (SOL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SOL stock has gone down by -12.83%, with a monthly decline of -9.11% and a quarterly plunge of -28.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Emeren Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for SOL’s stock, with a -35.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Right Now?

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) by analysts is $6.50, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 60.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SOL was 434.22K shares.

SOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) has dropped by -10.50 compared to previous close of 2.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Emeren’s (SOL) third-quarter 2023 loss widens from the prior-year period’s loss. Revenues decrease 42% from the year-ago period.

SOL Trading at -15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd ADR saw -48.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Sep 22. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 17,432,928 shares of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, valued at $1,164,000 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the Chairman of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, purchase 37,258 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 17,032,928 shares at $113,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+25.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd ADR stands at -7.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.09. Equity return is now at value 4.36, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.88. Total debt to assets is 13.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.