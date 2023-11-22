EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is $222.79, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on November 22, 2023 was 951.89K shares.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.58relation to previous closing price of 15.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that The equities markets have shown remarkable resilience since both market indices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, entered correction territory in October. However, the latest economic data has boosted investor sentiment: the October CPI report and other labor market indicators, including payroll data, came in cooler than expected, easing the fears of runaway inflation and signaling the Fed may indeed be done with its tightening cycle.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has experienced a 6.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a -7.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.48% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EH Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 78.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98. Equity return is now at value -208.34, with -76.42 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.