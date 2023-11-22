Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 226.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Eaton (ETN) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETN is $235.82, which is $8.81 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 397.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ETN on November 22, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a 16.14% rise in the past month, and a 2.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ETN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for ETN’s stock, with a 17.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETN Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.67. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 44.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Okray Thomas B, who sale 4,950 shares at the price of $231.09 back on Aug 31. After this action, Okray Thomas B now owns 7,367 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $1,143,896 using the latest closing price.

Szmagala Taras G. Jr., the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 1,869 shares at $226.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Szmagala Taras G. Jr. is holding 7,431 shares at $423,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 17.38, with 8.36 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.