The stock price of Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has surged by 0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 81.36, but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Eastar 6763 Renew is powered by Eastman’s (EMN) innovative molecular recycling technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) is $86.89, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 117.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMN on November 22, 2023 was 880.93K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a 15.21% rise in the past month and a -0.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for Eastman Chemical Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $81 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.32. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Co, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Co stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Co (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.