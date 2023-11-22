Dynatrace Inc (DT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, DT stock has gone down by -0.53%, with a monthly gain of 12.63% and a quarterly surge of 12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Dynatrace Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.84% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) is 91.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DT is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dynatrace Inc (DT) is $56.28, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 247.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On November 22, 2023, DT’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 51.76, but the company has seen a -0.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-21 that Growth stock and sector leader Dynatrace is near a handle entry. Shares have doubled the S&P 500’s gains so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $58 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DT Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.26. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw 36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC now owns 30,357,273 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $75,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MCCONNELL RICK M, the Chief Executive Officer of Dynatrace Inc, sale 23,837 shares at $50.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that MCCONNELL RICK M is holding 555,115 shares at $1,210,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 10.57, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dynatrace Inc (DT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.