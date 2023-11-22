Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) is $123.13, which is $18.94 above the current market price. The public float for DY is 28.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DY on November 22, 2023 was 295.88K shares.

DY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) has surged by 17.35 when compared to previous closing price of 86.65, but the company has seen a 17.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

DY’s Market Performance

DY’s stock has risen by 17.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.88% and a quarterly drop of -0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Dycom Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.75% for DY’s stock, with a 6.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $120 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DY Trading at 16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY rose by +17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.10. In addition, Dycom Industries, Inc. saw 8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from Lawson Jason T, who sale 618 shares at the price of $88.37 back on Oct 11. After this action, Lawson Jason T now owns 5,205 shares of Dycom Industries, Inc., valued at $54,612 using the latest closing price.

DeFerrari H Andrew, the Sr. VP & CFO of Dycom Industries, Inc., sale 10,282 shares at $94.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that DeFerrari H Andrew is holding 148,425 shares at $967,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+13.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries, Inc. stands at +3.73. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 23.04, with 8.87 for asset returns.

Based on Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), the company’s capital structure generated 102.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.66. Total debt to assets is 38.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.