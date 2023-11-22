DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) is above average at 7.33x. The 36-month beta value for DD is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DD is $80.47, which is $9.62 above than the current price. The public float for DD is 428.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DD on November 22, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 71.36, but the company has seen a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

DD’s Market Performance

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a 0.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.98% decline in the past month and a -4.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for DD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for DD’s stock, with a -1.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.16. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw 3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Larrabee Steven P., who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $70.57 back on Nov 14. After this action, Larrabee Steven P. now owns 29,418 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $261,109 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 50,633 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $3,920,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 3.65, with 2.15 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.23. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In summary, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.