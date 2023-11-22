Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is $21.36, which is $8.44 above the current market price. The public float for DRVN is 60.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRVN on November 22, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

DRVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 12.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Miles driven numbers are rebounding, indicating a return to work and bullish prospects for Driven Brands. Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America with a diversified business model. The stock is undervalued but faces significant technical risks, with a buy rating overall.

DRVN’s Market Performance

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has seen a 4.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.46% gain in the past month and a -12.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for DRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.99% for DRVN’s stock, with a -41.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRVN Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc saw -52.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on May 30. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,332,363 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, valued at $997,920 using the latest closing price.

Ferrera Gary W, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Ferrera Gary W is holding 63,101 shares at $96,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value -56.43, with -11.49 for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 241.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 61.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.