DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOYU is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOYU is $8.59, which is $0.28 above the current price. The public float for DOYU is 316.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on November 22, 2023 was 465.48K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s stock price has plunge by -5.93relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that WUHAN, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU’s stock has fallen by -5.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.02% and a quarterly drop of -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for DOYU stock, with a simple moving average of -16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9016. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -1.06. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.