DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 18.89, however, the company has experienced a -0.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and DLocal (DLO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is 44.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DLO is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $20.04, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 77.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.96% of that float. On November 22, 2023, DLO’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO stock saw an increase of -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.62% and a quarterly increase of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for DLocal Limited (DLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for DLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 36.05, with 15.35 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DLocal Limited (DLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.