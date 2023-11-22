Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) is above average at 5.48x. The 36-month beta value for DSX is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSX is $4.12, which is $0.67 above than the current price. The public float for DSX is 81.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on November 22, 2023 was 370.60K shares.

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.14relation to previous closing price of 3.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Operating under the mantra of ‘more is better,’ some income-focused investors seek out the highest-yielding dividend stocks out there. Yet if you think that a super-high yield may in theory sound like an easy path to high returns, it may be best to keep in mind the old adage, “there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX’s stock has risen by 5.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.44% and a quarterly drop of -4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Diana Shipping Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for DSX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DSX Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.52 for the present operating margin

+57.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.04. Equity return is now at value 14.46, with 6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 56.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.