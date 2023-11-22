D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Records 7.54% Quarterly Movement

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has gone down by -1.67% for the week, with a 24.12% rise in the past month and a 7.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.18% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is $145.17, which is $18.42 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 290.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on November 22, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.29relation to previous closing price of 128.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Dividend-growing companies provide a steady stream of income and tend to perform better than those that don’t increase payouts. The article provides a list of upcoming dividend increases from companies with a consistent history of dividend growth. The table includes data on ex-dividend dates, increase percentages, and streak categories for each company.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $123 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +24.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.34. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 42.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.21 for the present operating margin

+26.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.04. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.33. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.