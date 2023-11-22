Cricut Inc (CRCT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has decreased by -3.69 when compared to last closing price of 7.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Suva – Senior Vice President, Finance Ashish Arora – Chief Executive Officer Kimball Shill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maya Neuman – Morgan Stanley Paul Kearney – Barclays Amy Teske – Baird Asiya Merchant – Citigroup Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Quarter Three Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is 29.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRCT is 0.24.

The average price recommended by analysts for Cricut Inc (CRCT) is $7.65, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for CRCT is 43.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.04% of that float. On November 22, 2023, CRCT’s average trading volume was 249.76K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT’s stock has seen a -7.24% decrease for the week, with a -15.37% drop in the past month and a -24.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for Cricut Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.87% for CRCT’s stock, with a -27.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRCT Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Cricut Inc saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Harmer Ryan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Harmer Ryan now owns 231,126 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $80,000 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc, sale 1,300,000 shares at $8.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 13,586,303 shares at $11,310,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cricut Inc (CRCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.