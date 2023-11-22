ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) has jumped by 6.21 compared to previous close of 0.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Energy stocks are a fickle bunch. More prone to economic cycles than many companies, considering massive up-front expenses usually fueled by short-term debt, their financial positioning is constantly precarious.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLIR is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CLIR is $6.00, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for CLIR is 30.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for CLIR on November 22, 2023 was 51.10K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR stock saw an increase of 9.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.48% and a quarterly increase of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.44% for ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for CLIR’s stock, with a -6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8867. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corp saw 83.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corp stands at -1539.57. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -66.38, with -53.28 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.