Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has gone up by 2.61% for the week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month and a 11.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for CB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CB is 405.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for CB on November 22, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.95 in relation to its previous close of 223.16. However, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that The equity market can be volatile at times. To avoid huge losses, an investor may choose safe bets like TXT, CB, COST, TNK and GVA.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.75. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.