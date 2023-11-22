China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) Stock Showcases -17.06% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has seen a -16.07% decrease in the past week, with a -22.99% drop in the past month, and a -40.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.06% for CJJD’s stock, with a -88.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 32.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On November 22, 2023, CJJD’s average trading volume was 300.08K shares.

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has dropped by -9.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

CJJD Trading at -22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2149. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc saw -94.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stands at -14.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.58. Equity return is now at value -100.42, with -21.42 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 234.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.