Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENTA) Stock Observes -6.91% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENTA) has seen a -12.89% decrease in the past week, with a -9.91% drop in the past month, and a -13.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CENTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for CENTA’s stock, with a -6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Central Garden & Pet Co. (NASDAQ: CENTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Central Garden & Pet Co. (NASDAQ: CENTA) is above average at 15.27x. The 36-month beta value for CENTA is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CENTA is $49.00, which is $13.18 above than the current price. The public float for CENTA is 39.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CENTA on November 22, 2023 was 156.00K shares.

CENTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Central Garden & Pet Co. (NASDAQ: CENTA) has dropped by -10.67 compared to previous close of 40.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Friederike Edelmann – VP, IR Beth Springer – Interim CEO and Lead Director Niko Lahanas – CFO J.D. Walker – President, Garden Consumer Products John Hanson – President, Pet Consumer Products Conference Call Participants Brad Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Bill Chappell – Truist Securities Jim Chartier – Monness Crespi and Hardt Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan William Reuter – Bank of America Hale Holden – Barclays Carla Casella – JPMorgan Karru Martinson – Jefferies Company Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENTA stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for CENTA by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for CENTA in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $50 based on the research report published on August 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CENTA Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENTA fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.81. In addition, Central Garden & Pet Co. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENTA starting from Ranelli John, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $40.87 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ranelli John now owns 2,946 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co., valued at $99,723 using the latest closing price.

Walker John D. III, the President, Garden Consumer Pro of Central Garden & Pet Co., sale 11,000 shares at $41.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Walker John D. III is holding 70,394 shares at $451,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Garden & Pet Co. stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 9.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.02, with 3.77 for asset returns.

Based on Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENTA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENTA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.