Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Stock Experiences 0.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, CAVA stock has gone up by 0.95%, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly plunge of -19.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Cava Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.41% for CAVA’s stock, with a -14.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAVA is $42.89, which is $8.74 above than the current price. The public float for CAVA is 81.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on November 22, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.21 in comparison to its previous close of 33.41, however, the company has experienced a 0.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that With inflation showing signs of cooling, and hope the Federal Reserve may be wrapping up its rate-hiking campaign, markets have been moving aggressively higher. While that’s been great news for most stocks, there are still a few top stocks to sell immediately.

CAVA Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +1.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

+9.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.05.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 81.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.