Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has surged by 0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 105.26, but the company has seen a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Microsoft (MSFT), FedEx (FDX) and Cardinal Health (CAH) could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CAH is $106.44, which is $0.92 above the current price. The public float for CAH is 244.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on November 22, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has seen a 2.55% increase in the past week, with a 14.71% rise in the past month, and a 23.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.80% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 22.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.40. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.71 and the total asset turnover is 4.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.