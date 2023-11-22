Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) is $48.52, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for CM is 917.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CM on November 22, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CM) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 39.56. However, the company has seen a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that While investing in companies that pay relatively high dividends provides you with several benefits, it often comes attached to an elevated risk-level. A careful selection process is essential for identifying high yield companies that pay sustainable dividends, have significant competitive advantages, are financially healthy, and have an attractive valuation. In today’s article, I will present you with 10 high dividend yield companies which I believe are presently appealing for investors, and worth considering investing in.

CM’s Market Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has experienced a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.40% rise in the past month, and a -1.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for CM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.86% for the last 200 days.

CM Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.35. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at +20.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 9.11, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 306.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.41. Total debt to assets is 16.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.