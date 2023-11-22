C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.43 in comparison to its previous close of 1.69, however, the company has experienced a -19.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) by analysts is $16.20, which is $14.72 above the current market price. The public float for CCCC is 41.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of CCCC was 480.49K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC’s stock has seen a -19.57% decrease for the week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month and a -55.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for C4 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.01% for CCCC’s stock, with a -53.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at -18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -19.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6300. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -74.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.