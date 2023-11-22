Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLRX is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) is $14.30, which is $12.78 above the current market price. The public float for BLRX is 72.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On November 22, 2023, BLRX’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.59 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 10:00 PM ET Company Participants John Lacey – Head of IR & Corporate Communications Phil Serlin – CEO Holly May – President of BioLineRx USA Mali Zeevi – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C.

BLRX’s Market Performance

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.29% rise in the past month, and a 18.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for BLRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for BLRX’s stock, with a 12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BLRX Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5185. In addition, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR saw 157.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

The total capital return value is set at -43.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.70. Equity return is now at value -111.53, with -68.29 for asset returns.

Based on Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.51. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.