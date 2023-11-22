Beyond Inc (BYON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BYON is at 3.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BYON is $22.50, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for BYON is 44.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BYON on November 22, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

The stock of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 16.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-19 that JAT Capital isn’t done with Bed Bath & Beyond after demanding the removal of its CEO. In what a Friday (Nov.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON’s stock has fallen by -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.36% and a quarterly drop of -33.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Beyond Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for BYON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.13% for the last 200 days.

BYON Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Beyond Inc saw -16.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 166,248 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,792 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 6,560 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 160,308 shares at $99,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Inc (BYON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.