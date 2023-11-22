Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock Experiences -1.85% Monthly Change

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has gone up by 1.77% for the week, with a -1.85% drop in the past month and a -15.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for BHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for BHC’s stock, with a -12.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHC is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHC is $9.50, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for BHC is 357.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHC on November 22, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 7.04. However, the company has seen a 1.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Bausch (BHC) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BHC Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 43 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 06. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 384,836 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $327 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the EVP, General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies Inc, sale 6,685 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Carson Seana is holding 385,213 shares at $55,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.