Ballys Corporation (BALY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.58 in relation to its previous close of 11.56. However, the company has experienced a 9.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BALY is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BALY is $11.75, which is -$0.45 below the current price. The public float for BALY is 39.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on November 22, 2023 was 553.78K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

The stock of Ballys Corporation (BALY) has seen a 9.27% increase in the past week, with a 41.10% rise in the past month, and a -18.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for BALY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.37% for BALY stock, with a simple moving average of -20.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +48.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from ROLLINS JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, ROLLINS JEFFREY W now owns 87,175 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

PATEL JAYMIN B, the Director of Ballys Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that PATEL JAYMIN B is holding 33,624 shares at $88,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -39.89, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.