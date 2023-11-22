Azul S.A. ADR’s (AZUL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AZUL stock has gone up by 2.35%, with a monthly gain of 38.63% and a quarterly surge of 16.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Azul S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.68% for AZUL’s stock, with a 26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AZUL is $67.79, which is $3.03 above the current market price. AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for AZUL on November 22, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has surged by 4.50 when compared to previous closing price of 10.44, but the company has seen a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Azul stock has outperformed the broader market, gaining 42% since May compared to a 10% gain for markets. Azul’s Q3 2023 financial results showed growth in total revenues, driven by passenger and cargo revenues and a lower fuel bill. The airline has manageable debt and several growth drivers, but risks include macroeconomic factors, pricing strength and competition on routes.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +42.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 78.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.