AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) is $22.86, which is $12.69 above the current market price. The public float for RCEL is 24.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCEL on November 22, 2023 was 164.51K shares.

The stock of AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has decreased by -18.90 when compared to last closing price of 12.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (the “Company”), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

RCEL’s Market Performance

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has experienced a -24.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -39.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for RCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for RCEL’s stock, with a -28.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCEL Trading at -14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL fell by -24.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw 54.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from O’Toole David D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $10.28 back on Nov 21. After this action, O’Toole David D now owns 15,000 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $20,560 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole David D, the CFO of AVITA Medical Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $12.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that O’Toole David D is holding 12,000 shares at $12,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.51 for the present operating margin

+82.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AVITA Medical Inc stands at -77.47. The total capital return value is set at -30.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.46. Equity return is now at value -44.61, with -37.21 for asset returns.

Based on AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.