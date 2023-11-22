Avantax Inc (AVTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avantax Inc (NASDAQ: AVTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 25.93, however, the company has experienced a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Small-caps are having a rough year. Just take a look at the Russell 2000 stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Avantax Inc (NASDAQ: AVTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVTA is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Avantax Inc (AVTA) is $26.00, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for AVTA is 35.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On November 22, 2023, AVTA’s average trading volume was 669.65K shares.

AVTA’s Market Performance

AVTA stock saw an increase of 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.07% and a quarterly increase of 27.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.21% for Avantax Inc (AVTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for AVTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.21% for the last 200 days.

AVTA Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTA rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Avantax Inc saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTA starting from Murray Stacy, who sale 8,494 shares at the price of $29.04 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Stacy now owns 3,110 shares of Avantax Inc, valued at $246,666 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantax Inc stands at +0.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37. Equity return is now at value 0.06, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Avantax Inc (AVTA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avantax Inc (AVTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.