Atreca Inc (BCEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atreca Inc (BCEL) is $3.25, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for BCEL is 28.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCEL on November 22, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL’s stock has seen a -19.32% decrease for the week, with a -10.94% drop in the past month and a -43.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.90% for Atreca Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.58% for BCEL’s stock, with a -75.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.25%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -19.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2318. In addition, Atreca Inc saw -73.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who sale 274,739 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 286,893 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $110,582 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -182.70, with -98.54 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atreca Inc (BCEL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.