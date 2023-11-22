Astra Space Inc (ASTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTR is 2.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Astra Space Inc (ASTR) is $15.00, which is $13.45 above the current market price. The public float for ASTR is 12.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.70% of that float. On November 22, 2023, ASTR’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 18.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.31. However, the company has experienced a 8.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Shares of Astra Space surged nearly 85% after the company’s founders offered to take the company private in a $30 million deal, according to a securities filing. The deal, proposed by CEO Adam London and Chairman Chris Kemp, valued Astra at $1.50 per share.

ASTR’s Market Performance

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has experienced a 8.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 112.33% rise in the past month, and a -58.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.19% for ASTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.79% for ASTR’s stock, with a -67.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASTR Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +109.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0550. In addition, Astra Space Inc saw -76.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc, valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -217.71, with -84.23 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.